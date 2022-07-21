michal jan gajda
University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
University of North Texas
Denton, United States
Community Reviewer
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
Govt. Degree College, Dharmanagar, Tripura, India
Dharamanagar, India
Community Reviewer
Bioinorganic Chemistry
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Community Reviewer
Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging
Dalriada Drug Discovery Inc
Mississauga, Canada
Community Reviewer
Quantitative and Analytical Techniques
Abteilung für Pharmakognosie, Institut für Pharmazie, Universität Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria
Community Reviewer
Quantitative and Analytical Techniques
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging
European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)
Monterotondo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging
University of L'Aquila
L'Aquila, Italy
Community Reviewer
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
Ocean University of China
Qingdao, China
Community Reviewer
Organic Chemical Synthesis
Üsküdar University
Üsküdar, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Molecular Sciences
JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE)
Bengaluru, India
Community Reviewer
Quantitative and Analytical Techniques
Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda
Vadodara, India
Community Reviewer
Organic Chemical Synthesis
Marquette University
Milwaukee, United States
Community Reviewer
Bioinorganic Chemistry
International Flavors and Fragrances
Union Beach, United States
Community Reviewer
Organic Chemical Synthesis
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Structure, Spectroscopy & Imaging