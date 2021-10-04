Scope

The Organic Chemical Synthesis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of organic chemistry and biology.

Led by Dr. Luca Gentilucci from the University of Bologna and Dr. Huan Wang from Nanjing University, the Organic Chemical Synthesis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chemical biology, which connect the fields of organic chemistry and biology to advance our understanding of related processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocatalysts and biomimetic reactions for green/sustainable chemistry

biocompatible and biorthogonal chemistry

bioengineering and biosynthesis of natural products

chemoenzymatic synthesis of bioactive compounds

chemical synthesis of bioactive natural products, drugs, and molecular probes

methodology aimed at the discovery and synthesis of bioactive molecules through the combination of chemical synthesis and synthetic biology

synthesis of complex biomolecules, including peptides, proteins, nucleic acids (including DNA, RNA, mRNA, siRNA and their derivatives), carbohydrates, lipids, and biopolymers

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemical or biochemical synthesis of bioactive compounds, which contribute to understanding and manipulating related biological processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biocatalysts and biomimetic reactions for green/sustainable chemistry, biocompatible and biorthogonal chemistry, bioengineering and biosynthesis of natural products, chemoenzymatic synthesis of bioactive compounds, chemical synthesis of bioactive natural products, drugs, and molecular probes, methodology aimed at the discovery and synthesis of bioactive molecules through the combination of chemical synthesis and synthetic biology, and synthesis of complex biomolecules, including peptides, proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, lipids, and biopolymers (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.