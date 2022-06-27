Scope

The Biochemical Engineering section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the fields of biomolecular, biological and bioprocess engineering. As an interdisciplinary field in chemical engineering and biotechnology, the section welcomes articles on the design, construction, and advancement of processes related to biological organisms or biomolecules in the production of biofuels, biodiagnostics, chemicals, foods, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, tissues/organs, waste treatment and emissions reduction. Topics covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• Biocatalysis and Biotransformation (with enzymes or microbial cells as biocatalysts)

• Bioreactor Systems (including process design, scale-up, and microfluidics)

• Bioresources and Biorefinery Engineering (including techno-economic and life cycle analyses)

• Biosensors and Biodiagnostics (including drug screening and pathogen detection)

• Bioseparations (including membrane and chromatographic separation processes)

• Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering (including stem cells and artificial organs)

• Cell Culture Engineering (including cellular and gene therapies)

• Environmental Biotechnology (including eco-system engineering)

• Food and Bioprocess Engineering

• Industrial Biotechnology

• Metabolic and Biosystems Engineering (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiome)

• Protein Engineering (including protein folding and interactions)

Studies using novel computational techniques and algorithms such as machine learning to solve bioengineering problems are also within the scope of this section. All studies must contribute insights into biological processes or biotechnology using chemical engineering principles or methodologies. Studies dealing with pure sciences (microbiology, cell biology, genetics, etc.) without any engineering elements do not fall within the scope of this section. Reports of using conventional experimental design to optimize a process without providing any insights on the bioprocess studied should be submitted to more specialized journals. Biochemical engineering is a multi-disciplinary field that overlaps many specialty fields such as Synthetic Biology in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Therefore, this section operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.