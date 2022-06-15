Scope

The Biochemical Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of biomolecular, biological, and bioprocess engineering.

Led by Dr. Shang-Tian Yang from The Ohio State University, the Biochemical Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biochemical engineering, which connect chemical engineering principles and methodologies with biological processes and biotechnology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocatalysis and biotransformation (with enzymes or microbial cells as biocatalysts)

biomaterials and tissue engineering (including stem cells and artificial organs)

bioresources and biorefinery engineering (including techno-economic and life cycle analyses)

bioseparations (including membrane and chromatographic separation processes)

biosensors and biodiagnostics (including drug screening and pathogen detection)

cell culture engineering (including cellular and gene therapies)

environmental biotechnology (including eco-system engineering)

food and bioprocess engineering

industrial biotechnology

metabolic and biosystems engineering (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and microbiome)

protein engineering (including protein folding and interactions)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, construction, and advancement of processes related to biological organisms or biomolecules in the production of biofuels, biodiagnostics, chemicals, foods, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, tissues/organs, waste treatment, and emissions reduction.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biochemical engineering, biocatalysis, biotransformation, bioreactor systems, bioresources, biorefinery engineering, biosensors, biodiagnostics, bioseparations, biomaterials, tissue engineering, cell culture engineering, environmental biotechnology, food and bioprocess engineering, industrial biotechnology, metabolic and biosystems engineering, and protein engineering, in alignment with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Biochemical Engineering section does not consider studies focusing on pure sciences without engineering elements or those using conventional experimental design to optimize a process without providing insights on the bioprocess. Additionally, submissions lacking a clear focus on biochemical processes, engineering principles, or applications, or those providing insufficient information to determine their relevance will be deemed unsuitable for publication. However, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the various domains of biochemical engineering, including biocatalysis, biotransformation, bioreactor systems, bioresources, biorefinery engineering, biosensors, biodiagnostics, bioseparations, biomaterials, tissue engineering, cell culture engineering, environmental biotechnology, food and bioprocess engineering, industrial biotechnology, metabolic and biosystems engineering, and protein engineering, in alignment with the goals of promoting good health and well-being, affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biochemical engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.