Scope

The Catalytic Engineering section publishes high-quality research across all aspects of heterogeneous catalysis from an engineering perspective, from catalyst preparation, characterization, reaction kinetics, mass transfer to catalytic reactors and the implementation of catalysts in chemical technology. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Molecular insights to catalytic processes and relationship between synthesis, structure and performance of catalytic systems

• Kinetics and mechanisms of catalytic processes

• New catalysts and/or processes for biomass conversion to energy, fuels and chemicals

• New catalytic reactions addressing current environmental and societal challenges

• Theoretical studies and computational models of materials and molecules showing significantly improved performance or understanding of existing catalytic reactions.

The scope of this section is not restricted to applied work, therefore, it operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Nanotechnology and Frontiers in Chemistry