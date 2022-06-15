Scope

The Catalytic Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring heterogeneous catalysis from an engineering perspective.

Led by Dr. Xinwen Guo from Dalian University of Technology, the Catalytic Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of catalytic engineering, which connect the understanding of catalyst preparation, characterization, reaction kinetics, mass transfer, catalytic reactors, and the implementation of catalysts in chemical technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomass conversion to energy, fuels, and chemicals

computational models of materials and molecules for improved performance or understanding of existing catalytic reactions

kinetics and mechanisms of catalytic processes

molecular insights into catalytic processes and the relationship between synthesis, structure, and performance of catalytic systems

new catalytic reactions addressing current environmental and societal challenges

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, characterization, and application of catalysts in various engineering processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the catalytic engineering, computational models, kinetics and mechanisms, molecular insights, biomass conversion, and new catalytic reactions addressing environmental and societal challenges (SDGs 7, 9, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of catalytic engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.