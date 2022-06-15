Scope

The Chemical Reaction Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the optimization of chemical reactions and reactors for industrial processes.

Led by Dr. Martino Di Serio from the University of Naples Federico II, the Chemical Reaction Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chemical reaction engineering, which connect experimental lab-scale work to the industrial R&D sector.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

batch, semi-batch, and continuous operation

fundamental concepts in chemical reaction thermodynamics and kinetics

heterogenous reactions and the effect of heat and mass transfer on the global rate

mass and energy balances for homogenous ideal and non-ideal reactors

minimization of by-product and pollution production

novel synthesis technologies (e.g., photochemistry, electrochemistry, mechanochemistry)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design and optimization of chemical reactions and reactors, with a strong emphasis on both experimental and theoretical aspects.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the optimization of chemical reactions and reactors, minimization of by-product and pollution production, and novel synthesis technologies in alignment with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chemical reaction engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.