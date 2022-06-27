Scope

The Materials Process Engineering section publishes high-quality research focusing on the design, preparation, characterization, processing and application of advanced materials and products from a chemical engineering point of view. It considers a wide range of materials and products, such as chemicals (including fine chemicals, petrochemicals and agrochemicals), pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals, ceramics and metals, in various forms (gases, liquids, solids, polymers, colloids, membrane, composites, thin films and particles). Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Materials and product design, using reverse materials engineering principles (i.e. process-informed definition of materials properties), advanced numerical modelling (i.e. molecular dynamics, density functional theory) and optimization (i.e. machine learning, deep learning).

• Materials synthesis and fabrication, using chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, hydrothermal methods, casting, machining, etc.

• Product manufacturing, using advanced and emerging techniques, such as continuous manufacturing, and additive manufacturing.

• Characterization of materials, products and processes, using conventional and advanced technologies in order to enhance our understanding of process-structure-function relationships.

• Process understanding and innovation, using theoretical, numerical and experimental means to explore underlying mechanisms, and to develop innovative processes for fabricating, processing and manufacturing materials and products.

• Novel applications of advanced and smart materials, and development of products of novel functionalities.

• Materials 4.0, taking a holistic or multidisplinary approach to design, fabricate and manufacture materials and products through the exploitation of the advances in sensor technology, internet of thing and artificial intelligence.

Original research article, reviews and perspectives should contribute new knowledge to any of the above areas with well-articulated motivation and objectives, as well as detailed description of methods, results and interpretation. The scope of this section is not restricted to applied work, therefore, it operates in close collaboration with our sister Journal Frontiers in Materials.