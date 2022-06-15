Scope

The Materials Process Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development, synthesis, and application of advanced materials and products from a chemical engineering perspective.

Led by Dr. Chuan-Yu Wu from the University of Surrey, the Materials Process Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of materials process engineering, which connect the understanding of materials properties, synthesis, and applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of materials, products, and processes to enhance understanding of process-structure-function relationships

materials 4.0, taking a holistic or multidisciplinary approach to design, fabricate, and manufacture materials and products using advances in sensor technology, internet of things, and artificial intelligence

materials and product design using reverse engineering principles, advanced numerical modeling, and optimization techniques

materials synthesis and fabrication through methods such as chemical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, and hydrothermal methods

novel applications of advanced and smart materials, and development of products with unique functionalities

product manufacturing using advanced and emerging techniques like continuous manufacturing and additive manufacturing

process understanding and innovation through theoretical, numerical, and experimental means for developing innovative processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, synthesis, and application of advanced materials and products in various forms and industries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the materials process engineering, materials synthesis and fabrication, product manufacturing, process understanding and innovation, and novel applications of advanced materials in alignment with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of materials process engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.