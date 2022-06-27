volker hessel
University of Adelaide
Adelaide, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Université de Toulouse
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Microfluidics and Micro-Flow Engineering
Loughborough University
Loughborough, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Tsinghua University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Department of Drug Science and Technology, University of Turin
Torino, Italy
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, United States
Associate Editor
Microfluidics and Micro-Flow Engineering
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Pohang University of Science and Technology
Pohang, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
AGH University of Science and Technology
Kraków, Poland
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT)
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Louisiana State University
Baton Rouge, United States
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification
Okayama University
Okayama, Japan
Associate Editor
Microfluidic Engineering and Process Intensification