Scope

The Surface and Interface Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing chemical engineering techniques for surface and interface modification and analysis.

Led by Dr. Mikhail Zheludkevich from Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG), the Surface and Interface Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of surface and interface engineering, which connect innovative applications in energy, environment protection, health, food, and manufacturing sectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biointerfaces

engineering of electrified interfaces

functional surfaces and coatings

in-situ high-resolution characterization of surfaces and interfaces

solid-liquid, liquid-liquid, and solid-solid interfaces: characterization and manipulation

surface and interface modification by laser beam, thermal treatments, friction surfacing

surface engineering and functionalization

surface treatment and coatings for corrosion protection

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about novel modification and manipulation of surfaces and interfaces, and how they improve the appearance, provide protection, and enhance the mechanical, physical, and biochemical performance of the surface.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the surface and interface engineering, biointerfaces, functional surfaces and coatings, and surface treatment and coatings for corrosion protection in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of surface and interface engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.