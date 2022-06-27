Scope

The Surface and Interface Engineering section publishes high-quality research related to chemical engineering techniques for the modification and analysis of surfaces and interfaces. Articles submitted to this section should describe novel modification and manipulation of surfaces and interfaces and how they improve the appearance, provide protection and enhance the mechanical, physical and biochemical performance of the surface.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Surface engineering and functionalization

• Functional surfaces and coatings

• Surface and interface modification by laser beam, thermal-treatments, friction surfacing

• Engineering of electrified interfaces

• Surface treatment and coatings for corrosion protection

• Solid-liquid, liquid-liquid and solid-solid interfaces: characterization and manipulation

• Biointerfaces

• In-situ high-resolution characterization of surfaces and interfaces

This section welcomes state-of-the-art surface and interface modifications for innovative applications in the energy, environment protection, health, food, and manufacturing sectors.

Studies focusing on colloidal materials and interfaces should be directed to the Colloidal Materials and Interfaces section within our sister journal Frontiers in Materials.

Studies that only make routine use of well-established methodologies do not fall within the scope of this section.