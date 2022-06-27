mikhail zheludkevich
Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG)
Geesthacht, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Caxias do Sul
Caxias do Sul, Brazil
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Sciences, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Clarkson University
Potsdam, United States
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad
Dhanbad, India
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Northeastern University
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Cranfield University
Cranfield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon (INSA Lyon)
Villeurbanne, France
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Montreal University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Shenyang University of Technology
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering