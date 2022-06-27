mikhail zheludkevich
Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG)
Geesthacht , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Helmholtz Centre for Materials and Coastal Research (HZG)
Geesthacht , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Palermo
Palermo , Italy
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Northeastern University
Shenyang , China
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon (INSA Lyon)
Villeurbanne , France
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid , Spain
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Aveiro
Aveiro , Portugal
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of South Australia
Adelaide , Australia
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Caxias do Sul
Caxias do Sul , Brazil
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR)
Jorhāt , India
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
National Technical University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad
Dhanbad , India
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
University of Palermo
Palermo , Italy
Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Guest Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering
Biofouling and Biofilm Process Section, Water & Steam Chemistry Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
Kalpakkam 603 102, Tamil Nadu , India
Guest Associate Editor
Surface and Interface Engineering