Scope The Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders section publishes high-quality basic and clinical research across the interrelationships between neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health. Neurodevelopmental disorders are a group of disorders that arise because of atypical development of the brain and central nervous system. Neurodevelopmental disorders, which typically arise early in life and unfold as development progresses, include: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Developmental language disorder; Intellectual disabilities (IDs); Motor disorders including developmental coordination disorder, stereotypic movement disorder, and tic disorders; Neurogenetic disorders, such as Fragile X syndrome, Down syndrome, Rett syndrome, hypogonadotropic hypogonadal syndromes; Specific learning disorders, like dyslexia or dyscalculia. Neurodevelopmental disorders have a significant impact on mental health and wellbeing and benefit from an interdisciplinary approach to both research and clinical practice. The interdisciplinary forum welcomes significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: · Epidemiology · Genetic and environmental causes · Causal mechanisms · Neuroimaging and electrophysiology · Neuropsychology and neuropsychopharmacology · Clinical trials of non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches · Clinical outcomes and outcome measurement · Registries and big data approaches · Evidence synthesis including systematic reviews and meta-analysis · Approaches to identification and clinical care and health services research All submissions must contribute insights into the associations between neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health and wellbeing. Studies dealing with basic science aspects of neurodevelopmental disorders fall outside the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialised journals.

Facts Short name Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry

Abbreviation frcha

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

