Scope

The Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interrelationships between neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health, paying particular attention to the first two decades of life. Neurodevelopmental disorders are a group of disorders that arise because of atypical development of the brain and central nervous system. They typically arise early in life and unfold as development progresses. The disorders include Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Developmental language disorder; Intellectual disabilities (IDs); Motor disorders including developmental coordination disorder, stereotypic movement disorder, and tic disorders; Neurogenetic disorders, such as Fragile X syndrome, Down syndrome; Specific learning disorders, like dyslexia or dyscalculia.

Led by Dr. Sara Calderoni from Stella Maris Foundation (IRCCS), the Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurodevelopmental disorders, exploring the connections between these disorders and mental health and wellbeing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

approaches to identification, clinical care, and health services research

causal mechanisms

clinical outcomes and outcome measurement

clinical trials of non-pharmacological and pharmacological approaches

epidemiology

evidence synthesis including systematic reviews and meta-analysis

genetic and environmental causes

neuroimaging and electrophysiology

neuropsychology and neuropsychopharmacology

registries and big data approaches

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the associations between neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health and wellbeing.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Disorders section does not consider submissions that deal with basic science aspects of neurodevelopmental disorders without relevance to mental health and wellbeing. Studies focusing on general psychology, public health, or interpersonal relationships without a direct connection to neurodevelopmental disorders are also considered outside the scope of this section. Furthermore, research that does not specifically address the unique challenges and characteristics of these disorders in relation to mental health and wellbeing is deemed outside the scope. Submissions should be in scope with the journal, which focuses on child and adolescent psychiatry.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

This section is committed to fostering inclusive, respectful, and person-centered language in all submissions. We recognize that language choices in autism research powerfully influence societal attitudes, perceptions of autistic people, and the lived experiences of autistic individuals. Authors are encouraged to use terminology that reflects the preferences and dignity of individuals and communities concerned. Consistent with guidance and recommendations from autistic scholars and the disability rights movement, we encourage authors to use identity-first language (“autistic person”) unless otherwise indicated by participant preference, and to prioritize non-stigmatizing, non-ableist, and strengths-based terminology throughout their work. We invite authors to consult additional external resources for best practices in inclusive language, such as the APA Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Language Guidelines.