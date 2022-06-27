Main content

Specialty chief editor tracy vaillancourt University of Ottawa Ottawa , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Child Mental Health and Interventions

Scope Mental health difficulties can affect even young children. Research into this is crucial to help understand underlying factors and to develop intervention strategies which ensure good mental health and wellbeing. The Child Mental Health and Interventions section of Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry publishes high-quality clinical, applied and epidemiological research on mental health in children and related intervention strategies. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Child psychiatry · Child psychology · Anxiety disorders in children · Depressive disorders in children · Bullying and mental health in children · Violence prevention · Child mental health intervention strategies · Clinical outcomes and outcome measurement · Evidence synthesis including systematic reviews and meta-analysis All submissions must contribute insights into children's mental health and wellbeing. Studies primarily focusing on teenagers and young adults should be submitted to Interventions for Adolescent Mental Health, and research on developmental psychopathology, to Developmental Psychopathology and Mental Health.

Facts Short name Front. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry

Abbreviation frcha

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Child Mental Health and Interventions welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Child Mental Health and Interventions, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.