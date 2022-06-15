Scope

The Child Mental Health and Interventions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing mental health issues in children.

Led by Dr. Tracy Vaillancourt from the University of Ottawa, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of child psychiatry, which connect the understanding of mental health underlying factors to the development of effective intervention strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anxiety disorders in children

bullying and mental health in children

child mental health intervention strategies

child psychiatry

child psychology

clinical outcomes and outcome measurement

depressive disorders in children

evidence synthesis including systematic reviews and meta-analysis

violence prevention

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about children's mental health and wellbeing, focusing on the various aspects listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of mental health issues in children, child psychiatry, and intervention strategies, focusing on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Child Mental Health and Interventions section does not consider submissions primarily addressing teenagers and young adults, as the focus is on children's mental health and wellbeing. However, submissions related to developmental psychopathology, public policy, family dynamics, or education may be considered if they have a strong foundation in child mental health or therapeutic interventions, in line with the section's focus on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.