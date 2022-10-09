sajid ali alvi
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Catholic University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Soft Coatings
School of Engineering, Tallinn University of Technology
Tallinn, Estonia
Community Reviewer
Hard Films and Coatings
Cranfield University
Cranfield, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Hard Films and Coatings
Institute of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Glenn Research Center, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Cleveland, United States
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Institute of Low Temperature and Structure Research, Polish Academy of Sciences
Wrocław, Poland
Community Reviewer
Hard Films and Coatings
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
National Institute for Research and Development of Optoelectronics INOE 2000
Magurele, Ilfov county, Romania
Community Reviewer
Hard Films and Coatings
São Paulo State University
São Paulo, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Centre of Molecular and Macromolecular Studies, Polish Academy of Sciences
Łódź, Poland
Community Reviewer
Soft Coatings
Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
National Institute for Research and Development in Microtechnologies
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
ELB Eloxalwerk Ludwigsburg Helmut Zerrer GmbH
Ludwigsburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Istanbul Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Soft Coatings