Scope

The Dyes and Pigments section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of natural and synthetic coloring materials.

Led by Dr. K. R. Justin Thomas from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, the Dyes and Pigments section welcomes submissions in the various domains of color chemistry, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

device applications of dyes

photodegradation of dyes

photochemistry of dyes

photodynamic therapy

photosensitizers

synthesis and characterization of dyes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, characterization, and application of dyes and pigments in various fields, such as electronic devices, textiles, and other related areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the study and application of natural and synthetic coloring materials, synthesis and characterization of dyes, and their applications in electronic devices such as organic light-emitting diodes, photovoltaics, etc., photodegradation of dyes, photochemistry of dyes, photodynamic therapy, application as photosensitizers or photocatalysts for organic transformations, textiles, and other related areas (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of color chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.