joao avo
Institute of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Institute of Bioengineering and Biosciences, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences
Göttingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Laboratory of Biomaterials, Faculty of Sciences, University of the Republic
Montevideo, Uruguay
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Izmir Katip Celebi University
İzmir, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Feng Chia University
Taichung, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Institut Jožef Stefan (IJS)
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Konya Food & Agriculture University
Konya, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Chongqing University
Chongqing, China
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Institute for Color Science and Technology (ICST)
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Kastamonu University
Kastamonu, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Korea University
Sejong, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
National Hsing Hua University
Hsinchu, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University
Çanakkale, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
ETH Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments
University of Zagreb
Zagreb, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Dyes and Pigments