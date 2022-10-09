k r justin thomas
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Aksaray University
Aksaray, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Lithuania)
Vilnius, Lithuania
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
Patna, India
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Faculty of Sciences and Technology, New University of Lisbon
Caparica, Portugal
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Institute of Chemical Technology
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
De Montfort University
Leicester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Université du Littoral Côte d'Opale
Dunkirk, France
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Department of Chemistry, University of Allahabad
PRAYAGRAJ, India
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Associate Editor
Dyes and Pigments