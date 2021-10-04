Scope

The Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and enhancement of material and structural interfaces.

Led by Dr. Mark Baker from the University of Surrey, the Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces section welcomes submissions in the various domains of interface engineering, which connect diverse fields and applications to improve overall system performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological/medical interfaces

diffusion across interfaces

engineered surfaces and interfaces to mitigate wear and corrosion

fundamental and functional properties of surfaces and interfaces

in-situ and non-destructive monitoring of interfaces

interfaces in energy devices and systems

interfaces in semiconductor devices

modified surfaces and interfaces to promote adhesion or reduce friction

novel interface characterization techniques and performance measurement

novel techniques for interface fabrication

tailoring and modification of interfaces to improve properties

theoretical and computational modelling of surfaces and interfaces

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the composition, properties, and modification of surfaces and interfaces to enhance system performance.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the exploration and enhancement of material and structural interfaces, biological/medical interfaces, diffusion across interfaces, engineered surfaces and interfaces to mitigate wear and corrosion, fundamental and functional properties of surfaces and interfaces, in-situ and non-destructive monitoring of interfaces, interfaces in energy devices and systems, interfaces in semiconductor devices, modified surfaces and interfaces to promote adhesion or reduce friction, novel interface characterisation techniques and performance measurement, novel techniques for interface fabrication, tailoring and modification of interfaces to improve properties, and theoretical and computational modelling of surfaces and interfaces, in line with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of interface engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.