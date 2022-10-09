mark alan baker
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Liaoning Academy of Materials
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Institute for Metals and Technology
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Hellenic Air Force Academy
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Mississippi State University
Starkville, United States
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH)
Heraklion, Greece
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Faculty of Science and Technology, São Paulo State University
Presidente Prudente, Brazil
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
Luleå University of Technology
Luleå, Sweden
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces
AC2T Research (Austria)
Wiener Neustadt, Austria
Associate Editor
Engineered Surfaces and Interfaces