Scope

The Hard Films and Coatings section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of hard films and coatings in various industries.

Led by Dr. Jose L Endrino from Loyola Andalusia University, the Hard Films and Coatings section welcomes submissions in the various domains of hard films and coatings, which contribute to the enhancement of mechanical performance and durability in diverse applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coatings and thin film performance under heavy-duty conditions

computational modelling and simulations of hard coatings and films

cubic boron nitride

design and deposition of hard films and coatings using high-power impulse magnetron sputtering (HiPIMS)

diamond

diamond-like carbons deposited via a physical or chemical route

hard and ultra-hard coatings for mechanical systems, cutting tools, endmills, inserts, drill bits, taps, and others

hard functional coatings and films for biomedical applications

mechanical testing and characterization

new hard carbide, nitride and carbonitride coatings that can increase the lifetime of tools and devices in extreme environments

new hard films for high-temperature environments

tailor-made PVD and CVD deposition processes: equipment and control

thermal barrier coatings and solar selective coatings

tribology of coatings in manufacturing processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and performance of hard films and coatings in various industries and environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and application of hard films and coatings, mechanical performance enhancement, and durability in diverse applications, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hard films and coatings to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.