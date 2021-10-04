Scope

The Soft Coatings section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement and applications of soft coatings in various industries.

Led by Professor Vasileios Koutsos from the University of Edinburgh, the Soft Coatings section welcomes submissions in the various domains of coatings, dyes, and interface engineering, which address the challenges and opportunities in improving function, manufacturing, and life cycles/biocompatibility.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications in different areas from wettability, corrosion, adhesion, tribology, protective coatings, lubrication to biocompatible materials, electronics, sensors, energy harvesting, batteries and photovoltaics

development of novel coating and deposition approaches

development of novel coatings with responsive, self-healing, and sensing properties

different scale ranges, from nanostructures to larger interfaces

fine-tuning interface modification to improve properties

gaining fundamental insight into coating structure/performance relationships

novel approaches for their tribological, adhesive, wetting, chemical and morphological characterization

soft coatings using mainly, though not exclusively, polymers, self-assembled molecular layers, biomacromolecules, colloids, nanocolloids, foams, or gels

theoretical and computational methods articulating their performance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and improvement of soft coatings in various industries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development, application, and improvement of soft coatings in various industries, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of coatings to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.