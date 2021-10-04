Scope

The Memory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the various aspects of memory in cognitive neuroscience.

Led by Dr. Marian Berryhill from the University of Nevada, Reno, the Memory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of memory, which connect theoretical and practical aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

autobiographical memory

computational memory

episodic memory

episodic future thinking

false memory

memory encoding

memory training

working memory

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about how past experiences influence current behavior and neural responses in the context of human memory. Research in model organisms or studies lacking a behavioral finding fall outside the scope of the journal.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Submissions that lack a clear focus on cognitive aspects of memory, do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of memory to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.