celia anteneodo
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Institute of Complex Systems, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
University of Graz
Graz, Austria
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Centro Brasileiro de Pesquisas Físicas
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
UMR8598 Groupe d'étude des méthodes de l'analyse sociologique de la Sorbonne (GEMASS)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Waseda University
Tokyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
School of Science, Aalto University
Espoo, Finland
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
Institute of Theoretical Physics and Astronomy, Faculty of Physics, Vilnius University
Vilnius, Lithuania
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
National University of Distance Education (UNED)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Complex Systems Theory