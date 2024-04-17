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Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
National Cheng Kung University
Tainan, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Saint Louis University
St. Louis, United States
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems