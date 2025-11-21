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Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Complex Physical Systems
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Complex Physical Systems
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Complex Physical Systems
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Complex Physical Systems