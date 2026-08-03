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Institute for Cross Disciplinary Physics and Complex Systems, IFISC (CSIC-UIB)
Palma, Spain
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Complex Systems
Queen Mary University of London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Multi- and Cross-Disciplinary Complexity
Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Complex Networks
University of California, Berkeley
Berkeley, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Multi- and Cross-Disciplinary Complexity