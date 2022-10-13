pere colet
Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Institute of Interdisciplinary Physics and Complex Systems, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
National Cheng Kung University
Tainan, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Saint Louis University
St. Louis, United States
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
National Tsing Hua University
Hsinchu City, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Laboratoire Matériaux Optiques, Photonique et Systèmes, CentraleSupélec
Gif sur Yvette, France
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Department of Information and Computer Sciences, Saitama University
Saitama City, Japan
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems
Auburn University
Auburn, United States
Associate Editor
Control and Engineering of Complex Systems