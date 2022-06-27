hendrik nijmeijer
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven , Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Control Engineering
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven , Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Control Engineering
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Networked Control
Illinois Institute of Technology
Chicago , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Northeastern University
Boston , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
University of Brescia
Brescia , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Control and Automation Systems
The University of Manchester
Manchester , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Nonlinear Control
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia , United States
Associate Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control
School of Engineering, University of Hyogo
Kobe , Japan
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Windsor
Windsor , Canada
Associate Editor
Networked Control
Queen's University
Kingston , Canada
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Beihang University
Beijing , China
Associate Editor
Nonlinear Control
South China University of Technology
Guangzhou , China
Associate Editor
Networked Control
Quy Nhon University
Qui Nhon , Vietnam
Associate Editor
Control Theory
The University of Iowa
Iowa City , United States
Associate Editor
Networked Control
Delft University of Technology
Delft , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Networked Control
University of Wuppertal
Wuppertal , Germany
Associate Editor
Control Theory