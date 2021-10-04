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Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Control Theory
University of Monastir
Monastir, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Control Theory
École nationale supérieure de l'électronique et de ses applications
Cergy-Pontoise, France
Associate Editor
Control Theory
College of Life Sciences, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland
Muttenz, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Control Theory