Mission & scope

Frontiers in Control Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that investigates control systems and their applications in science and engineering.

Led by Field Chief Editor Hendrik Nijmeijer (Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands), this DOAJ-indexed journal encompasses all aspects of control systems that play a fundamental role in automating and regulating engineering processes.

Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

adaptive, robust, and fault-tolerant control

control and automation systems

control applications (industrial processes, mechatronic systems, biomedical systems, etc.)

control theory 4.0

mathematical system theory

networked control

nonlinear control

real-time control.

Frontiers in Control Engineering welcomes submissions that support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 8: decent work and economic growth and SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

All contributions must provide insights into control engineering from a fundamental or applications-oriented side. Papers not related to control engineering are out of the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Control Engineering is committed to advancing developments in control engineering research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.