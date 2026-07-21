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Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Control Engineering
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Networked Control
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Nonlinear Control
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
AI and Machine Learning Control