hendrik nijmeijer
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Control Theory
University of Monastir
Monastir, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Control Theory
École nationale supérieure de l'électronique et de ses applications
Cergy-Pontoise, France
Associate Editor
Control Theory
College of Life Sciences, University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland
Muttenz, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Control Theory
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
Iași, Romania
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Control Theory
University of Tuscia
Viterbo, Italy
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Queen's University
Kingston, Canada
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Soochow University
Suzhou, China
Associate Editor
Control Theory
University of Wuppertal
Wuppertal, Germany
Associate Editor
Control Theory
School of IT Informationa and Control Engineering, Kunsan National University
Cheonbuk, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU)
Varanasi, India
Associate Editor
Control Theory
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Control Theory
University of Science and Technology Beijing
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Control Theory
University of Passau
Passau, Germany
Associate Editor
Control Theory