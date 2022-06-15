Scope

The Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the theory and applications of control engineering for addressing uncertainties and faults.

This section welcomes submissions on adaptive, robust and fault-tolerant control methods for linear, nonlinear and complex systems and systems with time-varying parameters, and applications of such methods to a wide range of technical, social, biological and physical systems are encouraged.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive control

agent-based systems

ensemble models

fault detection and diagnosis

fault tolerant control

gain scheduling

hardware and functional redundancies

intelligent control with fuzzy systems, neural networks, and knowledge-based systems

iterative learning control

model identification adaptive control (MIAC)

model-reference adaptive control (MRAC)

multivariable systems

parameter estimation

recursive estimation

robust control

sensor faults

sliding mode control

swarm intelligence

systems with time-varying parameters

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance adaptive control, robust control, and fault-tolerant control in relation to SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of control engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.