Scope

The ‘Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control’ section of Frontiers in Control Engineeringpublishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in the theory and applications of adaptive control, robust control and fault-tolerant control. Led by Professor Ali Cinar of Illinois Institute of Technology and supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers, this multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge, novel techniques and impactful applications to academics, industry and the public worldwide.

As the complexity of systems that necessitate closed-loop control increases, the nonlinearities, time-varying parameters, uncertainties of these systems can be addressed by adaptive and robust control techniques. In addition, many systems are affected by faults in sensors, actuators and signal communications. Data reconciliation, hardware and functional redundancies in control systems can be complemented by fault-tolerant control. ‘Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control’ welcomes contributions from the systems and control community and encourages multidisciplinary applications of control methods that address a wide spectrum of areas including biomedical and medical systems, pharmaceutical, food and petrochemical processing, energy, transportation, climate, environment and ecology. As the field is rapidly growing, the journal aims to integrate and cross-link studies in related subfields, and encourage multidisciplinary collaborations to address technical, societal and global challenges. Manuscripts in various aspects of adaptive, robust and fault-tolerant control methods for linear, nonlinear and complex systems and systems with time-varying parameters, and applications of such methods to a wide range of technical, social, biological and physical systems are welcome.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Adaptive Control

• Direct, indirect and hybrid adaptive control

• Model-reference adaptive control (MRAC)

• Model identification adaptive control (MIAC)

• System identification, parameter estimation

• Recursive estimation

• Ensemble models

• Dual adaptive controllers

• Iterative learning control

• Gain scheduling

• Multivariable systems

• Systems with time-varying parameters

• Agent-based systems, Swarm Intelligence

• Intelligent control with fuzzy systems, neural networks and knowledge-based systems

Robust Control

• H-infinity loop shaping and control

• Sliding mode control

• Sensitivity and uncertainty

• Intelligent control

• Passivity-based control

• Robust decision making

• Agent-based systems, Swarm Intelligence

Fault tolerant Control

• Sensor faults

• Actuator faults

• Missing data and outliers

• Data reconciliation

• Fault detection and diagnosis

• Redundant systems

Papers related to other fields of automation but not related to adaptive, robust or fault tolerant control are out of the scope of this section. Authors should also note that papers related to other practically relevant topics such as model predictive control, nonlinear control, automation control, may better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.