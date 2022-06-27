youmin zhang
Concordia University
Montreal, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Bowling Green State University
Bowling Green, United States
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Polytechnic Institute (IPN)
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Prince Sultan University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Northeastern University
Shenyang, China
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Universitat Politècnica de València
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Carthage University
Tunis, Tunisia
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Institute of Infrastructure, Technology, Research and Management
Ahmedabad, India
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Wayne State University
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
McMaster University
Hamilton, Canada
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
Illinois Institute of Technology
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control
University of Duisburg-Essen
Duisburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Adaptive, Robust and Fault Tolerant Control