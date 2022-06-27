Scope

The ‘Control and Automation Systems’ section of Frontiers in Control Engineering publishes high-quality research papers related to innovations of control engineering methodologies that have a clear and immediate practical relevance in automation systems. Both fundamental methodologies and applications are in the scope of the section.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• PID control

• Advanced control design

• Supervisory control

• Control in Industry 4.0

• Discrete-event systems control

• Cyber-physical systems

• Intelligent control

• Real-time control

• Control applications (industrial processes, mechatronic systems, biomedical systems, etc.)

Papers related to other fields of automation but not related to control methodologies are out of the scope of this section. Authors should also note that papers related to other practically relevant topics such as model predictive control, networked control, fault tolerant control, better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.