Scope

The Control and Automation Systems section is dedicated to publishing research related to innovations in control engineering methodologies that have a clear and immediate practical relevance in automation systems.

Led by Dr. Antonio Visioli from the University of Brescia, the Control and Automation Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of control engineering, both fundamental methodologies and applications are in the scope of the section.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced control design

control applications (industrial processes, mechatronic systems, biomedical systems, etc.)

control in industry 4.0 and 5.0

cyber-physical systems

discrete-event systems control

intelligent control

pid control

real-time control

supervisory control

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of control methodologies in automation systems. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Papers related to other fields of automation but not related to control methodologies are out of the scope of this section. Authors should also note that papers related to other practically relevant topics such as model predictive control, networked control, fault tolerant control, better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of control engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.