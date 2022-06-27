antonio visioli
University of Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE)
Visakhapatnam, India
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Costa Rica
San José, Costa Rica
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Polytechnic Institute of Bragança (IPB)
Bragança, Portugal
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Polytechnic Institute of porto
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Luleå University of Technology
Luleå, Sweden
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Hebei University of Technology
Beichen District, China
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of California, Merced
Merced, United States
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Sannio
Benevento, Italy
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
National University of Distance Education (UNED)
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Jaén
Jaén, Spain
Associate Editor
Control and Automation Systems