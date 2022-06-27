antonio visioli
University of Brescia
Brescia , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Control and Automation Systems
University of Brescia
Brescia , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Control and Automation Systems
School of Engineering, University of Hyogo
Kobe , Japan
Associate Editor
Dipartimento di Ingegneria Elettrica e dell'Informazione, Politecnico di Bari
Bari , Italy
Associate Editor
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Brescia
Brescia , Italy
Associate Editor
University of Zaragoza
Zaragoza , Spain
Associate Editor
Université de Bordeaux
Bordeaux , France
Associate Editor
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens , Greece
Associate Editor
Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey , Mexico
Associate Editor
University of Jaén
Jaén , Spain
Associate Editor
University of Murcia
Murcia , Spain
Associate Editor
Luleå University of Technology
Luleå , Sweden
Associate Editor
Delft University of Technology
Delft , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Santiago , Chile
Associate Editor
Politecnico di Bari
Bari , Italy
Associate Editor
Hiroshima University
Hiroshima , Japan
Associate Editor
University of Almeria
Almería , Spain
Associate Editor
