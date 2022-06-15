Scope

The Nonlinear Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovations in control engineering methodologies related to nonlinear control and nonlinear systems.

Led by Dr. Zhengtao Ding from The University of Manchester, the Nonlinear Control section welcomes submissions that address the challenges and opportunities in nonlinear control and systems. Both fundamental methodologies and applications are in the scope of the section.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical methods for nonlinear systems

nonlinear analysis for AI and optimization algorithms

nonlinear control applications (industrial processes, cyber-physical systems, robotics, mechatronic systems, biomedical systems, etc.)

nonlinear control design

nonlinear control of network-connected systems

nonlinear observers and filter design

nonlinear system stability

nonlinear systems

output regulation and disturbance rejection

PID control

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of nonlinear control methodologies and systems. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Papers related to other fields of automation control but not related to nonlinear control or nonlinear systems are out of the scope of this section. Authors should also note that papers related to other relevant topics such as model predictive control, adaptive control, fault tolerant control, may better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of control engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.