Scope

The ‘Nonlinear Control’ section of Frontiers in Control Engineeringpublishes high-quality research papers related to innovations of control engineering methodologies that have a clear relevance to nonlinear control and nonlinear systems. Both fundamental methodologies and applications are in the scope of the section.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• PID control

• Nonlinear Control Design

• Nonlinear Systems

• Nonlinear Observers and Filter Design

• Output Regulation and Disturbance Rejection

• Analytical Methods for Nonlinear Systems

• Nonlinear System Stability

• Nonlinear Analysis for Al and Optimization Algorithms

• Nonlinear Control of Network-Connected Systems

• Nonlinear Control Applications (industrial processes, cyber-physical systems, robotics, mechatronic systems, biomedical systems, etc.)

Papers related to other fields of automation control but not related to nonlinear control or nonlinear systems are out of the scope of this section. Authors should also note that papers related to other relevant topics such as model predictive control, adaptive control, fault tolerant control, may better fit with our other sister sections of Frontiers in Control Engineering.