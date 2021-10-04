Mission & scope

Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology is a journal focusing on the significance of detector science and its multidisciplinary applications.

From particle discoveries that defined and completed the Standard Model of Physics to the quantum leaps we are witnessing in Astrophysics, to steady progress in Material Science or constant advances in Medical Diagnostics, basic and applied sciences have seen remarkable progress in recent decades.

The science of detectors has been and continues to be essential to those groundbreaking achievements. Detector systems are going through an era of improvement in terms of accuracy, speed, sensitivity, light weight, and compact design, driven by new scientific challenges.

Led by Field Chief Editor Andrea Vacchi from INFN & University of Udine, Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology welcomes research contributions in detection systems for a wide range of applications. Fields of interest include, but are not limited to:

detector physics

data acquisitions methods and readout electronics

detectors apparatus and methods

materials for detectors

Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology is committed to accelerating advancements in detector science by providing free access to articles and disseminating scientific knowledge to scholars, business professionals, and the general public. This will promote future scientific discoveries and pave the way for a wide range of applications. Manuscripts deemed within the scope of Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology are those having relevance to detector science and technology. Submissions bridging the gap between basic and applied sciences whilst putting detectors at the forefront are welcome.

Manuscripts whose focus is solely on applications should be redirected to suitable sister Frontiers journals.