Mission & scope

Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology is borne to satisfy the need for a widely read highly regarded publication highlighting the significance of detectors science aiming for a high impact factor. It publishes exclusively peer-reviewed research on all facets of the of detectors science. Its primary objective is to serve as a benchmark for a community whose creativity and dynamism is its driving force.

Basic and applied sciences have seen a remarkable progress in recent decades. From the particles discovery that defined and completed the standard model of physics to the numerous astro-particle physics phenomena that have changed the way we perceive the universe to the steady progress in material science. Detector science, crucial to those achievement and these ground-breaking discoveries, is characterized by innovations that continuously surpass previously unreachable limitations, giving rise to the realization of devices and systems capable of expanding human reach by orders of magnitude and frequently having an immediate impact on tools used in our daily lives, such as medical or market product innovation.

Riding on the motivations posed by the new challenges in basic and applied research, the development of new detector systems faces an era of achievements in precision, speed, sensitivity, lightness and compactness. Its findings will be adequately conveyed by Frontiers in Detectors and Technology a cutting-edge prestigious scientific journal whose Field Chief Editor is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers.

This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to academics, industry leaders and the public worldwide.