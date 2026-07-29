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University of Udine
Udine, Italy
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Detector Science and Technology
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Detector Physics
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Materials for Detectors
Institute of Corpuscular Physics, University of Valencia
Paterna, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Data Acquisitions Methods and Readout Electronics