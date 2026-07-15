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Department of Physics, University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Detectors Apparatus and Methods
National Laboratory of Frascati (INFN)
Frascati, Italy
Associate Editor
Detectors Apparatus and Methods
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Turin
Torino, Italy
Associate Editor
Detectors Apparatus and Methods
Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Detectors Apparatus and Methods