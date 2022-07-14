diana aksamit
The Maria Grzegorzewska University
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
The Maria Grzegorzewska University
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
Kadir Has University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Hashemite University
Zarqa, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
Brock University
St. Catharines, Canada
Community Reviewer
Adolescent Psychological Development
University of Madeira
Funchal, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE)
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
California State University, Fullerton
Fullerton, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Tianjin Normal University
Tianjin, China
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
Örebro University
Örebro, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
Independent researcher
-, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Adolescent Psychological Development
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social and Emotional Development
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Deutsches Jugendinstitut
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development