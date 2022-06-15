Scope

The Adolescent Psychological Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive understanding of adolescent development.

Led by Dr. Deborah Laible from Lehigh University and Dr. Richard Fabes from Arizona State University, the Adolescent Psychological Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of developmental psychology, which connect theoretical and empirical perspectives to enhance our knowledge of adolescent development.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental influences on adolescent development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big data and data science

cognitive, moral, and academic development

cultural influence and international perspectives on adolescence

gender and racial/ethnic diversity

genetics, neuroscience, and physical/biological development

interventions and public health

media use and impact

pathology and deviance as well as resilience and positive development

peer and family relationships and dynamics

role of institutions (e.g., schools, juvenile justice) and organizations (youth programs, after-school programs)

social and emotional behaviors and cognitions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of adolescent development, broadly defined as between 10-18 years of age. Articles focused on earlier or later periods of development should be submitted to the Development in Infancy or the Social and Emotional Development and Cognitive Development sections. Note that the latter two sections could also take submissions involving adolescents but with a primary focus on social and emotional development or cognitive development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cognitive, moral, and academic development, cultural influence and international perspectives on adolescence, genetics, neuroscience, and physical/biological development, interventions and public health, media use and impact, pathology and deviance as well as resilience and positive development, peer and family relationships and dynamics, role of institutions and organizations, social and emotional behaviors and cognitions, big data and data science, and gender and racial/ethnic diversity (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of developmental psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.