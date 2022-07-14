aslı aktan-erciyes
Kadir Has University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Kadir Has University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Hashemite University
Zarqa, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Madeira
Funchal, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
California State University, Fullerton
Fullerton, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Deutsches Jugendinstitut
Munich, Germany
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Department of Education and Psychology, University of Aveiro
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development
Google (United States)
Mountain View, United States
Community Reviewer
Cognitive Development