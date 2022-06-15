Scope

The Development in Infancy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing our understanding of psychological development during infancy.

The Development in Infancy section welcomes submissions in various domains of developmental psychology, which contribute to the development of testable and ideally universal models of infant behavior.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural studies, research on underrepresented groups, and historical context considerations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive development

communication and language

developmental neuroscience

emotional development

learning

moral development

perception

social development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about psychological development during infancy, specifically from birth until 36 months of age.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of developmental psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.