Scope

The Social and Emotional Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the growth and enhancement of social and emotional competencies in individuals across various life stages.

The Social and Emotional Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of developmental psychology, which aim to advance the understanding of social and emotional development and its impact on human well-being.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

developmental processes contributing to social and emotional functioning

diversity and social and emotional development

emotional understanding, expression, and regulation

interventions focused on any aspects of social or emotional functioning

policy related to social and emotional functioning

social and emotional experiences in context (e.g., homes, schools, communities)

social and emotional experiences of individuals, dyads, and groups

social behaviors

social cognitions

social interactions and relationships (e.g., with family, peers, teachers, romantic partners)

social emotional learning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing social and emotional development and their implications for individuals and society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the social and emotional development, diversity, emotional understanding, expression, and regulation, interventions, policy, social and emotional experiences in context, social behaviors, social cognitions, social interactions and relationships, and social emotional learning (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities).

The Social and Emotional Development section does not consider studies primarily focused on other aspects of developmental psychology, cognitive development, lifespan development, infancy, or adolescence without a clear connection to social or emotional development. Additionally, research centered on clinical treatment, neuroscientific investigations without a clear social or emotional component, or studies on physical development or motor skills are considered outside the scope of this section. Submissions should have a primary focus on social-emotional development and not be limited to other domains of psychology or other fields. All studies must contribute insights into social or emotional development. Studies that examine antecedents, correlates, or consequences of social and emotional functioning will be included, provided the primary focus of the study is on social or emotional factors. Studies that primarily focus on other aspects of developmental psychology and those that focus primarily on other domains of psychology or other fields should be submitted to specialized journals in the appropriate area, and studies that primarily focus on other aspects of developmental psychology should be submitted to the other appropriate sections of this journal. Specifically, studies that are primarily focused on aspects of cognitive development should go to the Cognitive Development section of Frontiers in Developmental Psychology. Studies that are limited to the periods of Infancy or Adolescence might consider submitting to other sections in the journal, but could also be submitted here; studies that span two developmental periods and focus primarily on social-emotional development are a good fit for this section. Those studies that focus primarily on other domains of psychology (clinical psychology, neuropsychology, etc) or other fields should be submitted to Frontiers in Psychology or other specialized journals in the appropriate area.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of developmental psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.