Main content

Specialty chief editor constantinos s. pattichis University of Cyprus Nicosia , Cyprus Specialty Chief Editor Connected Health

Scope Recent advances in information and communication technologies prescribe an emerging paradigm in the delivery of advanced healthcare services named connected health. Connected Health is a dynamic and fluid area of digital health and largely encompasses a socio-technical model for healthcare delivery and management targeted to the development of efficient and effective interventions for the benefit of the citizen. The scope of this specialty section is to publish original papers describing recent advances in connected health systems, platforms and solutions. Topics to be covered include, but are not limited to: sensing and Internet of Things in healthcare systems, personalized and well-being systems, early diagnostics, clinical diagnostics and disease management, electronic health records and patient summaries and exchange formats and interoperability, integrated care, security and data protection. Manuscripts may cover the aforementioned technologies, including their integration to the development of citizen-centric personalized eHealth, mHealth, pHealth and uHealth, as well as telemedicine systems. This specialty section will publish the latest advances in the field of connected health systems and technologies, hoping to further enable, drive and accelerate the development, translation and application of advanced healthcare delivery systems into clinical practice towards improved disease management and treatment, enabling precision and preventive healthcare services at reduced cost. Frontiers in Digital Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Digit. Health

Abbreviation fdgth

Electronic ISSN 2673-253X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Submission Connected Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Connected Health, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.