Scope

The Connected Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and implementation of advanced healthcare delivery systems based on a socio-technical model of healthcare delivery and management.

Led by Dr. Toshiyo Tamura from Waseda University, the Connected Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of digital health, which facilitate the transition towards more efficient and effective healthcare services for citizens.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

digital tools for early diagnostics, clinical diagnostics and disease management

digital twins, personalized systems, and well-being systems

exchange formats and interoperability

integrated care

sensing and Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, integration, and application of connected health technologies and their impact on healthcare delivery and management.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Connected Health section does not consider submissions focused on pharmaceutical research, as this topic falls outside the scope of connected health technologies and their applications in improving patient care and outcomes. However, the section does welcome submissions related to public health services, social factors in healthcare, and education and training, as these topics can be relevant to the integration and impact of connected health technologies on healthcare delivery and management.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.