Scope

The Ethical Digital Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the ethical dimensions and implications of digital health technologies.

Led by Dr. Jeremy Wyatt from the University of Southampton, the Ethical Digital Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of ethical digital health, which aim to enhance understanding and inform practice in the field.

This section considers ethics as “the study of what is morally right and what is not” (Cambridge English dictionary), where morality is “a set of personal or social standards for good or bad behavior and character”(Cambridge English Dictionary), or principles that guide us in determining what behavior helps or harms people. Examples of ethical standards include Hippocrates’ “First, do no harm” and the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

digital health tools for to support individuals to realize their potential and to support society in achieving UN Sustainable Development goals

governance and integrity of digital health research and practice

impact of digital health systems on equity and inequality

legal aspects of digital health, including confidentiality, legal liability, and regulation

practical implications of ethical concepts such as autonomy and self-efficacy in digital health practice, policy, and research

studies on the impact of ethical approaches to digital health tool development

training in ethical digital health for promoting trust and integrity

trustworthiness of digital health tools and factors influencing it

using digital health to reduce carbon footprint and promote nature recovery

The section also encourages interdisciplinary research on new and emerging topics, such as:

automating the ethical assessment of research protocols

comparative ethical digital health studies

knowledge representation and decision support for ethical aspects of clinical and public health practice

positive deviance and ethical digital health strategies learned from experience

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ethical aspects and implications of digital health technologies and practices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 1, 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 13, and 16).

The Ethical Digital Health section does not consider manuscripts solely focused on the design, development, evaluation, or implementation of a digital health system that lack a substantial discussion of ethical issues. Discussions of abstract ethical or legal issues with no demonstrable link to digital health are also out of scope. Furthermore, the section does not consider manuscripts discussing the history, politics, or sociology of digital health and investigations into the sociology of digital health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ethical digital health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.