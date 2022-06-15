Scope

The Health Communications and Behavior Change section aims to publish research focused on enhancing health and wellbeing through digital technologies and communication strategies.

Led by Dr. Carol Maher from the University of South Australia, the Health Communications and Behavior Change section welcomes submissions in the domains of digital health, electronic communications, health marketing, behavioral medicine, psychology, nutrition, and more to promote effective health communication and meaningful lifestyle and behavior changes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ai and conversational agents in behavioral interventions and health communications

digital health literacy and individual navigation of digital health resources

digital influence on health, including social media impact and health information diffusion patterns

electronic health tools for lifestyle and behavior change, such as telehealth, wearables, apps, and behavior monitors

harnessing big data insights to identify communication trends and strategies promoting healthy behaviors

integration and implementation of digital interventions in real-world settings like homes, schools, and workplaces

promotion of lifestyle interventions through effective strategies supporting digital health tools

public health sentiments, focusing on interventions targeting nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, and their impacts on lifestyle behaviors and related health conditions

In particular, the section welcomes submissions exploring, electronic communications, health marketing, behavioral medicine, and the application of digital tools including social media, search engines, smartphones, wearables, and patient portals. It welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

The Health Communications and Behavior Change section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on health communication strategies, behavior change interventions, or their impact on public health outcomes. Studies that primarily address clinical treatments with no application of digital tools or basic science research are outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that connect interdisciplinary fields to promote meaningful lifestyle and behavior changes, even if they touch upon social science topics, are welcome as long as they align with the section's focus on enhancing health and wellbeing through digital technologies and communication strategies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.