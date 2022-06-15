Scope

The Health Technology Implementation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive exploration of health and medical technology implementation.

Led by Dr. Lisette van Gemert-Pijnen from the University of Twente, the Health Technology Implementation section welcomes submissions in various domains of digital health, from idea to market, which connect interdisciplinary perspectives on implementation to enhance the impact of technology on healthcare and society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

governance of implementation (resources, responsibilities, capacities)

implementation assessment frameworks

implementation of AI systems in healthcare

implementation of digital health in real-world settings

law regulations to implement medical and health technologies (medical device regulations, data protection regulations, etc.)

novel and comprehensive technology assessments and advanced methods to involve stakeholders

planetary health and implementation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the implementation of health and medical technologies, emphasizing interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research approaches which may span across business modeling, economics, behavioral sciences, engineering and law.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the health SDG 3 (Health and Wellbeing), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 17 (Partnership for the Goals).

The Health Technology Implementation section does not consider submissions that are literature scans without a scientific research approach, general digital or public health themes without a clear implementation focus, or manuscripts focusing solely on human factors or product design and development. Additionally, studies that do not address the implementation or impact of health technologies in real-world settings, specifically in healthcare applications, patient outcomes, or healthcare system improvements, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.