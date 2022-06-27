saad abdullah
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Mälardalen University
Västerås, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Trillium Health Partners, Ontario
Mississauga, Canada
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Roche (Switzerland)
Basel, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Keele University
Keele, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Heidelberg Institute of Global Health (HIGH), Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
Heidelberg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
JIS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Independent researcher
Signal Hill, CA, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medical Center, University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
University of Essex
Colchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Cass Business School, City University of London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Health Technology Implementation