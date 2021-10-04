Mission & scope

Frontiers in Digital Humanities publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research from Digital History to Big Data, providing a community platform for the Humanities in the digital age. Field Chief Editor, Frederic Kaplan, at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics and the public worldwide.



The humanities are currently undergoing a revolution similar to what happened in the life sciences twenty years ago, with the collection and centralization of genomic data. New computational approaches, very large databases, and digital collaborative technologies are reshaping the fields of the humanities, opening up promising avenues for research and education. The discipline of Digital Humanities explores the potential of these new methodologies and, conversely, the scholarly practices that these digital technologies foster. Frontiers in Digital Humanities publishes articles on the most outstanding discoveries in all the research areas where computer science and the humanities intersect, with the aim to bring all relevant Digital Humanities areas together on a single, open-access platform.