Scope

The Digital Learning Innovations section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impact of the Information Age on teaching, learning, research, and scholarship.

Led by Dr. PG Schrader from University of Nevada (United States), the Digital Learning Innovations section welcomes submissions in the various domains of educational technology, which explore the connections between innovative methods and improved learner outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analysis of rich data sets in educational research

collaborative working at a distance for academics

digital skills and professional development for educators and researchers

impact of technology-enhanced learning on formal and informal learning

innovative use of technology in learning environments, from pre-school to college/university

massive scale and distance learning, including MOOCs

open and distance learning support through technology

technology-enhanced research and evaluation methods

use of online scholarly materials in education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ways in which technological innovations are facilitating learning and shaping the landscape of education and academic research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the digital learning innovations, educational technology, and improved learner outcomes in alignment with SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Digital Learning Innovations section does not consider submissions focusing on topics unrelated to digital learning and its associated technologies, such as epidemiology, public health, or virology. However, research that explores the application of digital learning methodologies and tools in these fields may be considered if it directly contributes to the understanding or advancement of digital learning innovations.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of educational technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.